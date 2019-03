SF Christian & Dell Rapids Boys Head To SoDak 16 Out Of Region 3A

Chargers Beat Baltic & Quarriers Top Garretson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from the Region 3A Boy’s Basketball Semifinals at the Elmen Center on Friday night featuring Sioux Falls Christian’s 69-31 win over Baltic and Dell Rapids 68-53 victory over Garretson.