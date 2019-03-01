Stampede Stop Tri-City

Herd Win First Game Of Weekend Series 4-1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A three-goal second period would boost the Sioux Falls Stampede to a 4-1 victory over Western Conference-leading Tri-City on Friday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

After a scoreless first period the Herd would get goals from Austin Swankler, Sam Stevens and Ethan Phillips to take a 3-1 lead after two periods. Jami Krannila added an insurance goal 23 seconds into the third period.

It’s the Stampede’s 30th victory of the season (30-12-3-1), keeping them two points back of Waterloo for second place in the west and seven points up on Des Moines for third.

The two teams conclude their weekend set tomorrow night at the Denny at 7.

