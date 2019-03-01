Trey Pipkins Becomes First USF Cougar To Participate In NFL Draft Combine

All-American Offensive Lineman Hoping To Prove Himself To NFL Scouts

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — Trey Pipkins proved himself to be an all-american offensive lineman during his brilliant four year career at Sioux Falls.

Today he’s trying to show that he can translate that in the NFL.

The 6’7” USF alum was at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis today working out as one of the top offensive line prospects in the country. His highlight of the day was 33.5 inch vertical jump, second best among the 57 offensive lineman testing today and also had one of the top broad jumps.

The first Cougar to ever participate in the combine, Pipkins is most likely to be a late round prospect during the draft from April 25th through the 27th.

SDSU cornerback Jordan Brown will workout on Monday.