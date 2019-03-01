Two Local Universities’ Enrollment Is Growing

SIOUX FALLS, SD- 15-hundred Cougars are now attending U.S.F. after a 7% growth for the spring semester.

“To make sure that we made higher education affordable and simultaneously to that (with great attention) to the value of our programs,” says U.S.F. President Dr. Brett Bradfield.

For the last 2 years, .U.S.F. has seen steady growth after reducing the tuition by 10-thousand dollars in October of 2017. They’ve also enhanced their academic programs, for media and nursing departments.

For athletics, U.S.F. added women’s swimming 3 years ago. University officials say these factors create a team effort with faculty and coaching staff to produce students and student-athletes.

“We have tremendous faculty here. Our coaches always work with admissions to try to make sure that every perspective student-athlete gets a chance to meet with some faculty member in the area that they’re interested in,” says U.S.F. Athletic Director Pam Gohl.

Since the fall of 2016, Augustana University’s enrollment grew by a 9%. They’ve even expanded their academic programs, specifically in health science.

“One of the most recent programs we’ve added is data science. That started this fall. We’ve added graduate programs. We have a masters program in Genetic Counseling,” says Vice President of Enrollment for Augustana Nancy Davidson.

Making an even bigger splash is their sports department, which is in a 2-year planning process of transitioning to Division 1. Once Augie secures a conference bid, the whole school will be part of one team.

“It’s part of an overall vision. It’s not just athletics over here on an island saying ‘we’re going to be a Division 1 Athletic Department.’ It’s saying we’re going to change our academic structure, we’re going to get to 3,000 students, we’re going to improve our physical campus, and yes Division 1 Athletics goes with everything else,” says Augustana Athletic Director Josh Morton.

Each university is has the same goal: preparing students for their futures.

As for student athletics, the Cougars hope to add a women’s lacrosse team. For Augustana sports, it’s expected that they will be invited to join schools including U.S.D. and S.D.S.U. in the Summit League.