USD Men and Women Sweep North Dakota State

USD Men and Women Sweep North Dakota State

Women’s Recap

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota sophomore center Hannah Sjerven scored a career high 24 points in leading the Coyotes to a 76-57 victory against North Dakota State on Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

“Tonight was a tough game because there were a ton of adjustments that both teams made throughout the game,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We did a great job to start the second half defensively and also converted in the lane at the offensive end.

“We now have a short prep to get ready for North Dakota. We hope to see a huge crowd on Saturday as we honor senior Allison Arens before the game.”

With Denver’s win over Western Illinois earlier today, South Dakota (25-4, 13-2 Summit League) has been locked into the No. 2 seed at the upcoming Summit League tournament. These two teams will meet again in the first round as North Dakota State (7-20, 4-11 Summit) has locked in the No. 7 seed.

The Coyotes dominated the inside game by outscoring the Bison 50-14 in the paint.

Sjerven contributed in a large amount to that differential, finishing 9-of-13 from the field for her 24 points. She added five rebounds and two steals.

Junior forward Taylor Frederick and junior guard Ciara Duffy joined her in double figures. Frederick had a quick six points on USD’s first five possessions, finishing with 15 total points on 7-of-11 shooting. Duffy finished with 11 points and a pair of rebounds.

This marked the first game since the first day of December that the Coyotes made fewer than five 3-pointers. Instead, it was North Dakota State who got hot behind the arc with 10 triples in the game.

NDSU sophomore guard Michelle Gaislerova led the charge from downtown with six 3-pointers for a team-high 20 points. Gaislerova tallied a new career high for 3-pointers made, having made five twice earlier this season.

Bison guards Tyrah Spencer and Sofija Zivaljevic joined her in double-figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

South Dakota used a 25-9 third quarter to pull away from the Bison. The Coyotes scored 13 of their 26 points-off turnovers during the frame.

The Coyotes also outrebounded the Bison 32-24 in the contest, only giving up three offensive boards. Senior guard Allison Arens led the Coyotes off the glass with nine rebounds.

South Dakota returns home to host North Dakota for Senior Day at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Men’s Recap

VERMILLION, S.D. – An old-fashioned three-point play from junior Triston Simpson with 14:46 remaining in the game gave the South Dakota men’s basketball team a lead it would not relinquish as the Coyotes topped North Dakota State 75-65 Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota claimed redemption over the Bison with the win to move to 12-16 overall and 6-9 inside the Summit League. North Dakota State falls to 14-15, 8-7.

Simpson’s layup knotted the game at 40 where he then gave USD a 41-40 lead with the free throw. The lead slowly built to six points when Simpson hit a 3-point basket but saw the Bison go on a 5-0 run to get the score back within a single digit at the midway point of the half.

Junior Brandon Armstrong then used his rendition of a three-point play, with a basket and the harm, to rejuvenate the Coyotes and spark a 10-3 run. Senior Logan Power wrapped up the run with a pair of free throws, giving the Coyotes a 60-52 lead with 7:34 remaining in the game.

The Bison would not get closer than five points as the Coyotes held off the late comeback attempt by sinking 11 of 12 free throws over the final 2:21. Tyler Peterson sealed the victory with a pair of free throws with six seconds remaining for the 75-65 score.

The strong second half saw the Coyotes overcome a slow start to the game, falling behind 9-0, then again face a nine-point deficit at 29-20 before entering intermission trailing 33-29.

Simpson totaled a team-high 20 points while Peterson added 15 on 4-of-8 shooting. Sophomore Stanley Umude chipped in 13 points and Armstrong had 12 off the bench.

South Dakota shot 46.9 percent (23-of-49) from the field, its sixth-straight game of shooting 43 percent or better. South Dakota also hit 23-of-27 shots from the charity stripe for 85.2 percent, including 18-of-20 in the second half.

Tyson Ward led North Dakota State with 28 points as the Bison shot 38.9 percent from the field on 21-of-54 shot attempts. The Coyote defense forced the Bison into 12 turnovers while totaling just six turnovers themselves.

South Dakota hosts Senior Day in the home and regular season finale on Saturday against North Dakota. The winner of the game will be the No. 6 seed in the Summit League Tournament. Tipoff for UND’s ­­­first visit to Vermillion since 2011 is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.