Field Set For AA State Basketball Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The field for the AA Boy’s Basketball State Tournament in two weeks in Rapid City is set.

-O’Gorman’s 68-59 victory over Aberdeen

-#1 Seed Lincoln surviving Mitchell 68-59

-Roosevelt rallying from 13 down at half to beat Washington 72-57