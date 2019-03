Brandon Valley Girls Dethrone Defending State Champ Aberdeen In SoDak16

Lynx Head To State With 51-25 Win

BRANDON, S.D. — There will be a new AA girl’s basketball state champion.

The Brandon Valley Lynx dethroned the defending champion Aberdeen Golden Eagles on Saturday afternoon in the SoDak 16 in Brandon 51-25. The game was moved back to Saturday after weather forced a postponement yesterday.

