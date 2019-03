Caleb Huizenga’s Record Highlights State Swim Meet Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The top young swimmers in South Dakota are in Sioux Falls this weekend at the Midco Aquatic Center for the state meet. Saturday’s action was highlighted by Pierre’s Caleb Huizenga setting a state record in the 50 meter freestyle in a time of 21.16 seconds.

