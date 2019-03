Coyotes Fluster Fighting Hawks In Doubleheader Senior Day Sweep

USD Women Win 87-54, Men Prevail 78-63

WOMEN’S RECAP

VERMILLION, S.D.—What a special send-off for South Dakota’s lone senior Allison Arens!

Arens scored 18 points to lead South Dakota to an 87-54 win over North Dakota inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday afternoon.

“Today our young ladies did a great job of playing with awareness and discipline on the defensive end,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “It was a special day to honor Allison Arens who has meant a great deal to our program and what a wonderful standing ovation our fans gave to her both before the game and in the fourth quarter.

“Now it is time to clean up a few things and prepare for The Summit League Tournament next weekend.”

South Dakota (26-4, 14-2 Summit League) went undefeated at home this season, outscoring its 13 foes by 27 points on average inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Only two teams eclipsed the 60-point mark.

Arens was a perfect 5-for-5 on drives to the basket and added eight more points from the free-throw line. With her 18 points on Saturday, she moved to eighth all-time on USD’s career scoring charts.

Three teammates joined Arens in double figures on Saturday. Junior guard Ciara Duffy tallied 15 points for her 14th double-digit game in league play. Junior forward Taylor Frederick posted an impressive stat line of 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. Sophomore center Hannah Sjerven added 13 points, four rebounds and three steals.

North Dakota (11-18, 6-10 Summit League) was led by two-time all-Big Sky forward Lexi Klabo with 13 points, two assists and two blocks. Freshman forward Jaclyn Jarnot joined her in double digits with 10 points.

South Dakota outscored North Dakota by nine or more points in each of the first three quarters. The Coyotes led 79-40 with six minutes remaining in the game.

As to be expected when two teams who rank in the nation’s top-30 for free throws made collide, there were 58 fouls called and 52 trips to the free-throw line. Combined with the first meeting of the year, there were 115 fouls in the regular season series.

South Dakota shot at 50 percent (27-of-54) clip for the game with fewer than five 3-pointers for the second-straight game. North Dakota finished at 30.9 percent (17-of-55) from the field. The Coyotes outscored the Fighting Hawks 40-18 in the paint.

The No. 2 seed for the upcoming Summit League Tournament, South Dakota will face No. 7 seed North Dakota State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Tickets are available at TicketMaster.com.

MEN’S RECAP

VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota men’s basketball team shot nearly 60 percent in the second half to create separation in a 78-63 win against North Dakota on Senior Day Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The win secures the No. 6 seed in the Summit League Tournament for the Coyotes, who will face Purdue Fort Wayne Sunday, March 10, at 8:30 p.m. inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

South Dakota (13-16, 7-9 Summit), who led 33-31 at halftime, used a 13-2 run to push a 44-43 advantage into a 57-45 lead at the midway point of the second half. The run started with eight-straight points from USD and concluded on a four-point play from junior Cody Kelley.

Kelley swished a 3-point basket and was fouled, where he then toed the free throw line for the fourth point on the play.

North Dakota (12-17, 6-10 Summit) was unable to find its footing as the Coyotes took control of the game and led by as many as 17 points when senior Logan Power drained a 25-foot 3-point basket in the waning seconds of the game.

Power made his first-career start in the game and was joined by fellow seniors Trey Burch-Manning and Dan Jech in the starting five. Jech scored the first Coyote points in the game, a 3-point basket, while Burch-Manning totaled 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. Power tallied 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting and was perfect from deep.

Junior Tyler Peterson led the Coyotes with 17 points as Kelley added 16. Junior Triston Simpson chipped in 12 points and continued his stellar stretch of ball control with six assists against just one turnover. Sophomore Stanley Umude grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds. Defensively, Peterson swiped a career-high four steals.

South Dakota shot 47.4 percent from the field for the game on 27-of-57 shot attempts but was 14-of-24 in the second half for 58.3 percent.

Cortez Seales led the Fighting Hawks with 19 points on 8-of-18 shooting. North Dakota shot 25-of-61 in the game for 41 percent but was held to 3-of-17 from 3-point range.

Tickets for Sunday’s session in Sioux Falls can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The Howling Pack is hosting a Hospitality Room inside the Sioux Falls Convention Center, opening two hours before tipoff.

-Recaps Courtesy USD Athletics

-Video Courtesy Midco SN