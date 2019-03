DSU’s Kurnow 4th In 5000 Meter Run On Final Day Of NAIA Nationals

Track & Field Championships Conclude in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Dakota State’s (S.D.) Braden Curnow ran in the men’s 5000-meters on the final day of the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships Saturday at Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. The three-day national meet was hosted by DSU.

Curnow was the top runner in the semifinals last Thursday with a time of 14 minutes, 59.02 seconds.

He finished fourth overall in the 5000-meter run national final, improving his time to 14 minutes, 58.47 seconds. Omar Paramo of St. Francis (Ill.) won the title with a time of 14 minutes, 55.83 seconds. Tony Floyd of Madonna (Mich.) was third in 14:56.67, followed by Chris Maxon of Indiana Wesleyan in 14:57.08.

As a result, Curnow earned his second overall NAIA All-America at Dakota State. He received his first All-America honor last fall in the NAIA Cross Country national meet after placing 19th overall.

“I was really proud of Braden’s race,” said DSU’s head coach Anthony Drealan. “He ran a really smart race and did everything he could to place as high as possible. He was feeling under the weather and still ran phenomenal!”

Dakota State finished in a three-way tie for 44th with Northwestern (Iowa) and Aquinas (Mich.), each with five points. The Trojans were also the top North Star Athletic Association conference team place finisher at the national meet.

The NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships officially end the indoor season. Dakota State prepares for the Fremont (Neb.) Half-Marathon next Saturday (March 9). The half-marathon race gives runners an opportunity to qualify for the full marathon at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships in Gulf Shores, Ala.

-Recap Courtesy DSU Athletics