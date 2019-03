NSIC TOURNAMENT-Duluth Women End Augustana’s Season

Vikings Bounced In Quarterfinals 80-72

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Despite mounting a spirited rally from 15 down in the third quarter the Augustana women’s basketball team ran out of gas and time in the NSIC Tournament Quarterfinals, losing to UM-Duluth 80-72 at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday night.

In their final games, senior Shelby Selland led the Vikings with 19 points and senior Lynsey Prosser added 17. The Vikings would trim the 15-point deficit to four in third and fourth quarter but couldn’t overcome the Bulldogs and Sammy Kozlowski’s 27 points.

Augustana’s season ends at 22-11.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!