Sioux Falls Libraries Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Dr. Seuss is one of the most beloved children’s authors and today libraries in the Sioux Falls area are celebrating his birthday.

For the past five years, the Prairie West Library has thrown a party in honor of Dr. Seuss by reading some of the classics like “Green Eggs and Ham” and “The Book of Color.” Kids play at different “Seuss-icual” stations where they create rhymes and characters by using their imagination like Dr. Seuss. Beyond celebrating his birthday, the purpose is to get kids excited about reading.

“We’re trying to get as many kids in Sioux Falls and in the Siouxland area connected to not just the libraries, but to literacy. Any way we can do that in a fun and engaging matter is effective,” says Library Associate Jean Crawford of the Prairie West Branch Library.

Dr. Seuss would have been 115-years-old.