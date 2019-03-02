The Dangers of Winter Home Fires

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Recent studies the from National Fire Protection Association show that most house fires occur during the winter. The research also states that people only have 3-5 minutes to safely escape their house when it’s on fire.

According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, light weight material used to construct newer homes burn faster. This means you have less time to get out. One of the most common reasons why house fires start during the winter is when people try to create extra heat in their home by using space heaters. These devices should have a 3-foot clearance around them and you should keep chidlren away from them.

“If you are using a space heaters and if you’re going to be leaving your home, we ask that you do shut them off. If you have pets or kids around, they shouldn’t get close to it or knock it over,” says Fire Inspector for S.F.F.R. Tyler Tjeerdsma.

Checking your smoke detectors monthly is highly recommended as well as placing a detector on every level of your home.