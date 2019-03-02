The Sioux Empire Art and Iron Show

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Different events each year in the Sioux Empire show off items for outdoor sports or artwork. But one show in Sioux Falls allows artists to create during the event itself.

The first ever Sioux Empire Art and iron show welcomes local tattoo and other artists, who focus their work around the “custom car and motorcycle” culture. The vintage vehicles and bikes are meant to inspire the artists as they tattoo someone or draw a picture live. Organizers say there isn’t another show like this one in town.

“The area needed some sort of different type of show. Not your normal car show. Not your normal motorcycle show. That’s when the art comes into place. There’s so many artists that live in the city and around the area that really don’t have a place to showcase what they do,” says Co-Owner of the Sioux Empire Art and Iron Show Chris Gribble.

100% of admission, t-shirt, and raffle tickets sales will go to the Sioux Empire Pit Rescue, a foster organization for pit bulls.