AA SODAK 16: Huron Beats The Buzzer And Watertown To Head To State

Teegan Evers Hits Game Winner In 51-50 Victory

WATERTOWN, S.D. — It didn’t take long to get the first buzzer beater of March Madness.

Huron’s Teegan Evers raced the length of the court and hit a floater at the buzzer to stun host Watertown 51-50 in the SoDak 16, sending the Tigers to the AA State Tournament in two weeks in Rapid City.

Click on the video viewer to see the dramatic video courtesy Midco SN!