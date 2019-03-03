Coyote Hoops Head Into Summit League Tournament With Momentum

USD Sweeps UND On Senior Day

VERMILLION, S.D. — It was also a happy senior day in Vermillion that promises good things to come in the Summit League Tournament.

The 25th ranked Coyote women crushed North Dakota 87-54 behind 18 points from lone senior Allison Arens, and the men followed that up with a 78-63 victory over UND.

Last year we got a Super Championship Tuesday when both USD and SDSU played for the Summit League Title. The women are certainly expected to force a rematch, and with wins in four of their last five, there’s reason to believe the men will play spoiler as well.

The Coyote women begin the Summit League tournament on Saturday as the 2nd seed against North Dakota State at 2:30 PM.

The USD men follow the next day as the 6th seed against Fort Wayne at 8:30 PM.