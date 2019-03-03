Flyer Girls Dethrone Four-Time Defending State Champion Aberdeen In Overtime

Sioux Falls Wins Girl's State Hockey Title 5-4

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Aberdeen Cougars showed why they were the four time defending girl’s State Hockey champions in rallying from a 4-1 deficit.

And the Sioux Falls Flyers showed they were worthy of taking the crown from them.

Chloe Harbaugh scored 4:26 into overtime to give the Flyers a 5-4 victory in the State Championship game against Aberdeen on Friday afternoon in Brookings. The defeat ends Aberdeen’s bid for a fifth straight championship.

The game got off to a wild start with a combined seven goals in the first period. Sioux Falls raced out to a 4-1 lead, only to see Aberdeen tie things midway through the third period on Kaitlyn Holland’s goal.

Harbaugh scored twice and got an assist from Katie Vockler who scored a goal of her own. Both Kaitlyn and Hailey Holland scored a pair of goals for the Cougars in defeat.

