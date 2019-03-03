Lawmakers to Debate Industrial Help, Guns in the Capitol This Week

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers plan to debate bills this week to allow industrial hemp cultivation, let people bring concealed handguns into the Capitol and set the state’s official indigenous language.

The Legislature returns Monday to Pierre.

The Senate floor may be the last stop for a high-profile bill to legalize industrial hemp before it reaches Gov. Kristi Noem. The Republican governor has asked lawmakers not pass such a bill this year.

Representatives are to debate a measure that would allow people with enhanced concealed carry permits to bring guns into the Capitol if they notify security beforehand.

House lawmakers are also scheduled to take up a measure that would recognize the official indigenous language of South Dakota as that of the Oceti Sakowin, or Great Sioux Nation.