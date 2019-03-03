“Marie Kondo Effect” Hits Local Thrift Stores

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Netflix series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” is inspiring folks across the nation to get rid of items in their homes that no longer “spark joy.” Thrift stores around town are feeling the effects.

At Savers in Sioux Falls one person’s trash is another’s treasure. The business runs off donations.

“We try to put out over 8,000 new items every single day,” said Community Donation Manager Marshana Spade.

This time of year they start to see more donations as it gets closer to spring cleaning time, but in the past few weeks it’s gotten even busier. Staff at the thrift store believe they have Marie Kondo to thank for that.

“During the colder seasons people don’t always want to come out, but we’ve still seen people consistently coming,” said Spade.

Spade says it seems like folks are decluttering their entire homes.

“They bring us probably the entire back end of their truck or their car. It’s crazy how much stuff we are getting in, which is great because it stocks our store and gives our customers a much broader spectrum,” said Spade.

More options for customers like Angel Syverson and Alena Bunkers who are looking for a plain black dress for Alena who is in the youth symphony.

The pair go thrift shopping at least once a month.

“We can find all sorts of brands and different sizing and there’s just a wide variety of you know, young and older looking. She [Alena] likes vintage clothes,” said Syverson.

As they shop they feel good knowing they’re helping the environment.

“I think it’s better because then it all doesn’t get thrown out, then it’s somewhere else,” said Bunkers.

“It’s reused and it’s not thrown in a landfill,” said Syverson.

According to Savers, over 26 billion pounds of clothing and textiles pile up in landfills each year.

“95 percent of what people are actually like throwing away could be recycled,” said Spade.

So staff are happy to see people giving their old items new life instead of throwing them out.

Last year, with all 300 stores combined, Savers helped keep over 700 million pounds of clothing and household goods from going to the landfill and they hope to continue to grow that number each year.