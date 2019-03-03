#MashMadness19 Is Brewing Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Most people look forward to the NCAA Tournament that is March Madness. But for anyone who isn’t a college basketball fan, one event may suit your taste.

The 3rd Annual Mash Madness pits four local breweries against each other to put their best brew to the test. Until St. Patrick’s Day, people are encouraged to visit the participating breweries to taste their featured drink. Not only is this competition in the spirit of basketball tournaments, but it gets locals and tourists to experience this city.

“What we’re trying to do is get people down here, people that (maybe) haven’t been downtown in a while or have never been to the area. We just want to continue to drive foot traffic to Downtown Sioux Falls for people to experience the craft brew, restaurant, and the incredible retail scenes,” says the Vice President of DTSF Inc. Brienne Maner

Fernson, Remedy, Woodgrain and Monk’s are on this year’s punch card. To vote, people drop their completed punch cards off at the brewery with their favorite drink. Besides wanting to win, Woodgrain Brewing Company says it’s about supporting other breweries.

“The fact that we get to come together to have a really fun competition and promote each other across all of Downtown Sioux Falls and the entire beer craft industry in Sioux Falls, really allows us to help grow,” says Co-Owner of Woodgrain Brewing Co. Jason Currie-Olson.

Monk’s House is happy the brewery scene has grown since they’ve been in business and are excited that this competition gives people new experiences.

“We have our regulars, but we want them to go hit other ones. Hit Remedy, Woodgrain, and Fernson. They have their regulars they want them to hit us, so it’s a nice way to get people around,” says long-time Bartender at Monk’s Tim Gjoraas.

People can also use the #MashMadness19 to promote the local breweries on social media. By posting, you will be entered to win a gift card to one of the breweries.