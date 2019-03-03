Regular Season Summit Titles Add To Emotional Senior Day For SDSU Basketball

Jacks Sweep Western Illinois

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The SDSU men and women are the defending Summit League Tournament champs, and yesterday each claimed the regular season title and top seed with victories over Western Illinois.

The women won 100-62 followed by the men taking an 86-66 victory.

It’s a fitting Frost Arena finale for two of the greatest senior classes in SDSU hoops history, that included both program’s all-time leading scorers in Mike Daum and especially Mitchell native Macy Miller, who had never won the regular season conference title outright.

The SDSU women kick off the Summit League Tournament next Saturday at noon against Fort Wayne.

The Jackrabbit men will follow six hours later against Western Illinois.