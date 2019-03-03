Scoreboard Sunday, March 3rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SUNDAY, MARCH 3RD, 2019
NBA
Washington 135, Timberwolves 121

NHL
Nashville 3, Wild 2 (*Final in SO)

USHL
Stampede 5, Sioux City 2

Men’s College Basketball
NSIC Tournament Quarterfinals
Northern State 79, Sioux Falls 76

SMSU 75, Bemidji State 62

Girl’s High School Hockey
State Championship
Sioux Falls 5, Aberdeen 4 (*Final in OT)

College Softball
Iowa State 2, USD 1 (*Final in 9 Innings)

Walsh 5, Northern State 2

Trevecca Nazarene 5, Northern State 3

Women’s College Tennis
SMSU 7, Crookston 0

Bemidji State 6, SMSU 1

Augustana 4, Duluth 0

Augustana 6, St. Cloud State 1

Duluth 4, Sioux Falls 2

 

