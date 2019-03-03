Sunday Fun Day For Stampede In Sioux City

Herd win 5-2
Zach Borg,
SIOUX CITY, IA  —  It took a week longer than expected, but the Sioux Falls Stampede finally got to have some Sunday matinee fun in Sioux City.

The Stampede raced out to a three goal lead in the first period and never looked back, defeating the rival Musketeers 5-2 in a makeup of a game that was postponed last Sunday.

Five different players (Jared Westcott, Austin Swankler, Sam Stevens, Jami Krannila, and Anthony Romano) scored for the victorious Stampede.  Sioux Falls improves to 31-13-3-1 and are now tied with Waterloo for second place in the Western Conference with 66 points.

