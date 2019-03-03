The Baltic Volunteer Fire Department Holds Yearly Fundraiser

BALTIC, SD- A 20-year tradition continued in Baltic on Sunday to help out the volunteer fire department. Proceeds from the 20th Soup and pie Benefit will go towards new E.M.S. and training equipment. Along with the need for the updated technology, the department is also in need of more volunteers. The Baltic Volunteer Fire Department is 24 strong right now, but they are always looking for people to work during the day.

“A lot of people work daytime, normal hours. When events and emergencies happen during the day, that’s where we do have a big struggle. Having more people and maybe some with a slightly different schedule,” says Baltic Fire Chief Michael Koopman.

The fire department also is putting aside today’s funds to pay off their new fire truck.