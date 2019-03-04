19-Year-Old Arrested for String of Burglaries in Sioux Falls Neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities arrested a 19-year-old on Saturday in connection with multiple burglaries and attempted burglaries in a southwest Sioux Falls neighborhood.

19-year-old Mark Gbalenchey is charged with six counts of 1st degree burglary and four counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle.

Police responded to a Sioux Falls neighborhood near Bentridge Circle after receiving a tip from a homeowner of a suspicious person going through different vehicles early Saturday.

Responding officers saw a Gbalenchey walking in the area with a backpack on and arrested him after reviewing surveillance video from multiple homes.

Police say Gbalenchey tried to enter 13 homes and four vehicles in the area. Police determined the backpack was stolen from one of the vehicles.

Police say more charges could be coming in connection with a string of burglaries in the same area in December. Police say Gbalenchey was wearing the same clothes as the suspect in those burglaries.