Badlands Motor Speedway Back Up for Sale

BRANDON, S.D. – Badlands Motor Speedway is back up for sale.

An agreement had been reached last year with the track’s previous owner Steve Rubin. However, it appears the deal has fallen through.

The Badlands website shows the track is once again up for sale. Chuck Brennan tells KDLT News several people have come forward to buy the track over the last two years.

However, Brennan says none of them have been able to close, or come up with the money.

The current price is $9.4 million with an option to lease the facility for $75,000 a month.