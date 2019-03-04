Blogger Challenges SD Ban on Out-of-State Fundraising

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – A political blogger from Aberdeen is suing in federal court to overturn South Dakota’s ban on out-of-state fundraising for citizens’ initiatives.

Cory Heidelberger and his ballot-question committee, SD Voice, filed the lawsuit on Friday.

The lawsuit calls the ban “a blatantly unconstitutional law that criminalizes lawful political speech and trashes the United States Constitution.”

South Dakota voters approved the ban in November. Experts say the restriction is unlikely to survive legal challenge.

Former House Speaker Mark Mickelson sponsored the initiative . He’s said it’s necessary to preserve the ballot measure process for state residents.

The lawsuit names Gov. Kristi Noem, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and Secretary of State Steve Barnett as defendants. The Rapid City Journal reports none has filed a response yet.