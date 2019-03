Boyden Hull Advances to Iowa 2-A Semi-Finals

DES MOINES, IA… The Comets of Boyden Hull improved to 23-2 Monday night with a 61-56 win over Iowa City Regina. Beau DeJongh led the way with 25 points and Keyton Moser had 11 and 7 rebounds. Boyden Hull will face S. Hamilton Jewell in the semi’s Wednesday after they ended Rock Valley’s season 73-61. Jaxon Rus had 18 points and JT Van’t Hul had 14.