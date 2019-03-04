Brookings Man Indicted on Rape, Child Porn Charges

BROOKINGS, SD- A Brookings man is facing several charges of rape, sexual contact with a minor, and child pornography charges.

Dalton D. Lenger, 23, was indicted by a Grand Jury on 15 charges on March 1st.

Court documents say between July of 2017 and February 2019, Lenger allegedly raped two children under the age of 13 in Brookings County. He is also charged with having sexual contact with one of those children.

Lenger is facing three counts of rape in the first degree, two counts of rape in fourth degree and nine counts of possession of child pornography.