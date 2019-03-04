Intoxicated Man Who Waved Sword at Cars Arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Here’s something you don’t hear of everyday, a man being arrested after waiving a sword at cars.

Sean Rice was arrested Saturday morning after someone called police saying Rice was using a sword to try and stop cars. Police later found him near 8th Street and Main Avenue, and he still had the 30 inch sword.

Rice had a blood alcohol content of .298, nearly four times the legal limit. He was arrested for disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, drawing a deadly weapon and threatening a law enforcement officer.

Authorities still don’t know why he was waving the sword.