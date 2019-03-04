Out and About with Kali: Week of March 4

It may be ridiculously cold and snowy, but put that full-body parka on and your heartiest pair of winter boots and get out there! Here are just a few of the fun events scheduled this week in our region! Thanks, Kali Trautman for being here every Monday with the scoop!

Headshots for a Cause

Monday, March 4th

9:00 AM

The Source Roastery + Taproom

Sioux Falls, SD

Suggested $20 Donation

Stop by The Source Coffee Roastery + Taproom on Monday, March 4 between 9AM and 1PM and get a new headshot to update your LinkedIn profile, Facebook page, or just because! Headshots will be provided by Maddie Peschong Photography. There is no cost, but a donation of $20 to Sioux Falls Dress for Success is recommended. Help us set Dress for Success up for a great year!

https://www.facebook.com/events/2140916482642045/

Trivia Night

Wednesday, March 6th

7:00 PM

Remedy Brewing Company

Sioux Falls, SD

$5

If you love trivia and animals, this is the perfect night for you! Remedy Brewing Company and Almost Home Canine Rescue are pairing up for this trivia night. Come enjoy a beer, meet a few animals from the rescue and test your knowledge!

https://www.facebook.com/events/249499855961367/

International Women’s Day Yoga Flow

Thursday, March 7th

5:30 PM

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars

Sioux Falls, SD

FREE

Friday, March 8th is International Women’s Day! Celebrate women strong in body, mind and spirit with a complimentary one hour yoga flow at JJ’s. After class, there will be refreshments. Please bring your own mat, towel and water.

https://www.facebook.com/events/343765256349324/

“Best of Show” Show Choir Competition

Friday, March 8th & Saturday, March 9th

Washington High School

Sioux Falls, SD

$5 – $15

Since 2001, Washington High School has hosted a show choir competition called “Best of Show”. With over 2000 performers and spectators attending this year, Best of Show attracts the top show choirs and jazz choirs from a four state region and has been heralded as one of the best competitions in the upper Midwest. Held at WHS, best of show is a two day competition, with middle schools kicking off the event on Friday evening. Saturday’s all day competition allows all levels and classes at the high school show choirs and jazz choirs to compete, have fun, and show off their talents. The top six choirs compete for the title of Grand Champion in the evening finals

Cat Video Fest

Sunday, March 10th

4:00 PM

West Mall 7 Theater

Sioux Falls, SD

$10.50

Join us for a fur-raising, fun-raising purr-fectly good time on Sunday, March 10th for a 4PM Matinee at WM7 as we support All Cats Rescue of Sioux Falls – while watching a hilarious compilation of curated cat videos! There will also be a post-fil Q&A with All Cats Rescue.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2154551364859320/