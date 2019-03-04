Scoreboard Monday, March 4th
Men’s Basketball
NSIC Semi-Finals @ Pentagon
Northern 77, Winona State 76 *Stark at buzzer (Kallman, King 19 points)
SMSU vs. Wayne State
Women’s Basketball
NSIC Semi-Finals @ Pentagon
MSU-Moorhead 77, USF 64 *Hummel 16 points (Cougars 23-8)
MN-Duluth 68, St. Cloud State 50 *Simonet 13 points, Stark 12 rebounds
State Swim Meet (Short Course)
Final Team Scores at Midco Aquatics Center
Boys
2,518.0 Sioux Falls
1,678.5 Watertown
1,507.5 Aberdeen
1,350.0 Pierre
1,172.0 Mitchell
Girls
2,947.5 Sioux Falls
2,034.5 Watertown
1,560.0 Pierre
1,489.5 Aberdeen
1,399.0 Mitchell