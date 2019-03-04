Scoreboard Monday, March 4th

Scoreboard Monday, March 4th
Men’s Basketball

NSIC Semi-Finals @ Pentagon

Northern 77, Winona State 76 *Stark at buzzer (Kallman, King 19 points)
SMSU vs. Wayne State

Women’s Basketball

NSIC Semi-Finals @ Pentagon

MSU-Moorhead 77, USF 64 *Hummel 16 points (Cougars 23-8)
MN-Duluth 68, St. Cloud State 50 *Simonet 13 points, Stark 12 rebounds

State Swim Meet (Short Course)
Final Team Scores at Midco Aquatics Center

Boys

2,518.0  Sioux Falls
1,678.5   Watertown
1,507.5   Aberdeen
1,350.0   Pierre
1,172.0   Mitchell

Girls

2,947.5   Sioux Falls
2,034.5   Watertown
1,560.0   Pierre
1,489.5   Aberdeen
1,399.0   Mitchell

