Sioux Falls Skyforce Reaching Out To the Next Generation

SIOUX FALL, SD- When you’re on a sports team, you find different ways to spend time together to form a bond outside the game. The Sioux Falls Skyforce let us join them for one of those experiences.

On Monday, some of the players visited Anne Sullivan Elementary. They talked to the kids about playing basketball and then took time to read to them. The players say the best part of today was connecting with the kids and being able to inspire them.

“They’re so playful, so happy and it kind of just (you know) makes you slow down and remind you about the more important things in life. They’re not necessarily focused about some the the trivial things. To be able to just (kind of) interact on the more simple things and just to smile and laugh,” says Skyforce Guard Bubu Palo.

On Wednesday, some members of the team plan to visit to the Boys and Girls Club.