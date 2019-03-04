Two Teens Charged with Assaulting Officers Following “Large Disturbance”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested Friday after police say they assaulted officers while being arrested.

Police were called to the 700 block of South Jessica Avenue at around 3:30 Friday for a hit-and-run report. Once officers left, they were called back to the scene for a reported assault.

Police say there were seven to ten people in the home all arguing calling the situation a “large disturbance.” While trying to de-escalate the situation, they attempted to stop an argument between an 18-year-old man and woman. A 16-year-old boy confronted and kicked one of the officers. While the 16-year-old was being arrested, the 18-year-old punched an officer and later bit another officer while being arrested himself.

The 16-year-old is charged with two counts of simple assault against an officer. 18-year-old Ananday Hicks is charged with two counts of simple assault against an officer, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

Police say there were no serious injuries reported.