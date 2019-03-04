USD Investigates Law School’s ‘Hawaiian Day’ Advice

Board of Regents Monday announces support of investigation into name change of winter social

The new President at the University of South Dakota is being commended for launching an investigation into whether the Board of Regents’ new Freedom of Expression policy was violated in connection with a recent “Hawaiian Day” event.

The Board of Regents, in a press release early Monday, stated that the board looks forward to a clear and comprehensive report from USD on whether any administrative or other official action involved in the USD incident violated free speech policy or not, along with supporting factual detail and applied policy determinations.

The Student Bar Association this past week changed the name of its winter social from “Hawaiian Day” to “Beach Day” over concern it might violate the school’s policy of inclusiveness. The students said they had been advised by law school administrators to make the change, after a law school student had raised concerns that handing out leis at the party could be culturally insensitive.

USD President Sheila Gestring this weekend said that the investigation will focus on the actions of the interim administration of the law school. Gestring says the investigation will determine whether those actions violated Board of Regents policies on freedom of expression.

She says administrative censorship of student speech and expression is a serious matter and not something USD condones.

The Board of Regents agrees. “We do no service to our students by indoctrinating them with ‘political correctness’ run amok,” said President Kevin V. Schieffer. He added that the board’s policy states that “it is the Board’s fundamental commitment to the principle [of Free Speech] that viewpoints may not be suppressed because the ideas put forth are thought by some or even by most members of the institutions’ community to be offensive, unwise, immoral, or wrong-headed. Controversial speech and robust debate are expected and valued at the institutions.”