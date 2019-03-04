What Could Happen to Big Retail Stores for Sale in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Several big retail stores are closing around Sioux Falls and that means plenty of commercial space is up for sale. Because of this, the layout of these spaces could be changing.

Kmart and ShopKo are two big retailers closing stores in Sioux Falls. A local commercial real estate broker says trying to fill the empty space with other big stores isn’t the only option. He’s seeing some of the bigger retail spaces broken up to fit several smaller businesses instead of one big retailer.

“Carving up smaller portions of that building and making that space available in more desirable square footage blocks down into the five, ten, 20 thousand square feet instead of one 90 square foot box,” said Ryan Ammann,Vice President at NAI Sioux Falls.

Ammann says having so many commercial buildings on the market at one time can be a good thing. It means more options for those looking and means more business could be coming to Sioux Falls instead of going somewhere else.