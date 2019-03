6 Days Left For SD Lawmakers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2019 legislative session is drawing to a close.

Lawmakers have debated bills calling for the legalization of industrial hemp, free speech on college campuses, funding for nursing homes, and many more.

Democratic Party Executive Director Sam Parkinson and GOP Finance Director Dave Roetman discussed where various bills currently sit, how they think things might pan out, and what’s made this legislative session unique.