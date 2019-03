BW/Emery and Viborg-Hurley Advance to State “B”

MITCHELL, SD… The Huskies of Bridgewater/Emery and Cougars of Viborg-Hurley both advanced to the State “B” tournament in Aberdeen with SODAK 16 wins Tuesday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. The Cougars needed a late 3-pointer from Chase Mason to beat Northwestern 55-52. And the Huskies beat Colome 58-45 to make the field of 8 next week.