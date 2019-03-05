Dell Rapids and 7 Others Win SODAK 16 Games in Class A

Dell Rapids and 7 Others Win SODAK 16 Games in Class A

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Quarriers of Dell Rapids erupted for 43 points in the second half and broke open a one point game at the half against Parker in a Class “A” SODAK 16 game at the Roosevelt Gym. Trey Christensen’s 4th 3-pointer of the first half in the final minute gave the Pheasants a 15-14 lead. But the Quarriers Connor Rentz hit a floater at the half-time buzzer and the Quarriers dominated the second half. Tea Area, SF Christian, Madison, STM, Pine Ridge, Hot Springs and Lennox also advanced to the State “A” next week in Sioux Falls.