Flandreau Man Turns All 4 Chairs on The Voice Blind Auditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A man with South Dakota roots sang his heart out on NBC’s The Voice last night.

John Erick Joshua Millanes or Jej, was born and raised in the Philippines. He started singing after watching his parents sing for choir.

When he was 15, his parents moved the family to America for a better life and landed in Flandreau, South Dakota. Last night, all four judges turned their chairs for Jej.

“Everyone is cool, and I would love to work with everyone seriously, but Kelly has a type of charisma that she has and she’s so warm and real, she came up on stage and gave me a hug and that’s how I knew that I wanted to work with her because I want to work with someone that equally excited as I am,” said Jej.

Jej moved to Los Angeles at 18 and knew music was his calling.