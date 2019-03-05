Northern and SMSU to Meet in NSIC Title Game Again

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The NSIC men’s championship game is Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon. The same two teams that met in the finals last year will play again. But for the Mustangs of SMSU, they realize they have to win with a record of 18-13 and get the league’s automatic bid into the region tournament or their season is over. The top-seeded Northern Wolves are 24-6 and will make the region regardless. But head coach Paul Sather knows his players don’t care about that. They want to win this game and defend their conference title.