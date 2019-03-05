Officials Preparing for NAIA Tip-Off at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – “The NAIA of all the national, college basketball tournaments is one of the most unique because there’s so many teams at one site for the duration of the tournament.”

For 2 years, the Sanford Pentagon has hosted the NAIA Tournament. But before NAIA action starts, the venue ends the NSIC Tournament tonight. Once that’s over, crews have less than 12 hours to set up for the NAIA .

“You gotta give teams time to celebrate. You know, you don’t wanna be like shushing them off the court and saying ‘hey get out of here we gotta get on to the next one.’ So I really think we won’t get into the bulk of the change over til 10 or 11 at night,” says Terry Vandrovec of the Sanford Sports Complex.

Officials say this is madness, but it what makes Sioux Falls unique.

Vandrovec explains, “With having this going on and then you look across the street at the Premiere Center that’s going to have the Summit League Tournament next week. They’re going to have some state high school championships as well. When you combine that, it’s just not the ‘norm.’ I think Sioux Falls is getting used to it because we got so many incredible facilities, the sponsorship, and fan support.”

Splitting up practice times for 32 teams is a challenge, so all teams are located in different schools and universities in the Sioux Empire. One of these teams is Warner University from Florida and this is their first time in the city.

“The weather was an adjustment. I’ll tell you that you don’t know until you see it. You’re flying in on a plane and you see these sheets of ice. You’re not in central Floridia anymore,” says Warner Head Coach Sean Hanrahan.

The team says they’ve received a warm welcome, but not from the weather. In fact, their coach had a game plan for the cold.

“Coach was trying to drop the AC down like in our practices and things like that. Even in our house he was trying to drop the AC, but I don’t think nothing we can do was able to prepare us for this,” says Senior Foward Trae Graham.

No matter the weather, the Royals are confident their team will bring the heat to the court. Warner University will face Dakota Wesleyan in the opening round of the tournament tomorrow evening. The first game of the tournament will be at 8:30 in the morning.