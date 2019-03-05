Rescue Adds Four More Horses Seized From Kingsbury County

HUMBOLDT, S.D. – Four more horses seized from a property in Kingsbury County have made their way to a rescue in Humboldt.

33 horses were impounded by Kingsbury County authorities last month. They were in rough condition because of a lack of food and water. The Sheriff found several dead horses on the property as well.

Gentle Spirit Horses and Rescue in Humboldt now cares for 15 of the horses, after adding four more this weekend. 18 horses are still in county custody.

The rescue is working to raise money for the care of the seized horses, you can donate by following this link gentlespirithorses.org.