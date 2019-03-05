Sioux Falls Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Sexual Abuse at Daycare

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man may spend the rest of his life in prison.

A judge sentenced 76-year-old David Hirsch to 15 years in prison for having sexual contact with young girl at his wife’s in-home daycare.

Police arrested Hirsch in December of 2017 after a victim came forward. She told authorities Hirsch sexually abused her in 2012, when she was nine years old.

Hirsch and his wife ran an in-home daycare on South Shellynn Drive at the time. At least two other girls have come forward saying Hirsch molested them when they were younger.