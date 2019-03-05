Sioux Falls SculptureWalk Expanding for 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Although summer still feels like a long ways away, plans are already being made for the 2019 SculptureWalk. What started as a simple art walk in Downtown Sioux Falls has transformed into one of the biggest sculpture walks in the country.

Since 2004, artists have submitted sculptures to the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. The event has continued to grow each year. It’s not only attracted artists in Downtown Sioux Falls, but has become a global effort.

“This will be 836 sculptures that we’ve put up and represents almost every state in the United States and ten countries and four continents,” said SculptureWalk Ambassador, Jeff Hanson.

“When we stop and look back on it, we didn’t really expect that.”

The SculptureWalk committee received a total of 137 entries for this 2019 walk. Out of those, 59 sculptures have officially been chosen, the largest amount so far for one walk. However, you can round that number up.

“We’re really going to have 60 new sculptures because the Arc of Dreams is going up in May. It’s going to be the exclamation point on 16 years of sculpture walks,” said Hanson.

Unlike the others, the Arc of Dreams will be permanent.

It’s hard work putting the SculptureWalk together, the entire process takes a year. A lot of thought goes into the placement of each art piece. Hammond says it’s like trying to complete a Rubik’s cube.

“If you move one, you’re probably going to move three and then it all depends on the size of the pedestal, the size of the sculpture, where it will fit, where it will have the most impact,” said Hanson.

There are even 14 alternative or backup sculptures just in case, as some sculptures end up being sold before the walk.

There are only a couple months left to map out the walk. The new sculptures are set to go up on on May 4th.