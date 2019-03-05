Stensland Family Farms to Take Over Falls Park’s Overlook Cafe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A management deal is being worked out between the City of Sioux Falls and Stensland Dairy. Stensland is set to take over management of the Falls Overlook Cafe at Falls Park.

City Council and the Mayor still need to sign off on the deal. If approved, Stensland Family Farms will manage the cafe through January 2024.

The name of the cafe will stay the same, but Stensland can market it as the Falls Overlook Cafe by Stensland.

According to city documents, Stensland will sell their signature ice cream at the location as well as food.