White River Boys are #1 Seed in Class “B”

WHITE RIVER, SD… Eldon Marshall is used to having excellent basketball teams at White River. Afterall, they made winning state “B” titles a habit during the Louie Krogman years. So how does this year’s team stack up. They are the top seed heading into the SODAK 16, with winners advancing to the state tournament in Aberdeen. For Marshall, he says it’s all about hard work. That’s what makes really good teams great.