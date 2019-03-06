Augie to Play Basketball Games at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, SD…Augustana University Athletics and the Sanford Pentagon are pleased to announce a facility partnership that will move all conference home games for Augustana men’s and women’s basketball to the Sanford Pentagon starting next season (2019-20). The initial agreement is for 10 years and will help elevate the experience for both Viking student-athletes and fans.

Augustana has a rich history on Heritage Court and has played at least one game in the Sanford Pentagon each year since opening in 2013, including some of the largest crowds in recent memory. Augustana men’s basketball captured the NSIC Tournament and NCAA Region Championship in the venue on the way to their Division II national title in 2016, while the women earned an NSIC Tournament Championship at the Sanford Pentagon just last season.

“We had two goals when thinking about the future home of Augustana basketball – provide a first class venue for our student-athletes to enhance their experience and to do the same for our fans,” said Director of Athletics Josh Morton. “The Sanford Pentagon provides both and we are extremely excited to call Heritage Court the conference home of Viking basketball.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the Vikings and their dedicated fans to the Sanford Pentagon,” said Jesse Smith, Director of Operations at the Sanford Sports Complex. “Every time Augustana has played on Heritage Court, the atmosphere inside the Pentagon is electric, and we are looking forward to many more of those games over the next decade.”

For the past five years, and for a total of 35, the Sioux Falls Arena has been the primary home of Augustana basketball. Morton added, “The Sioux Falls Arena has been a great partner of the university. We are so grateful to the Arena and the City of Sioux Falls for their commitment to Augustana Athletics over the years.”

Non-conference basketball games for the Vikings will remain at the Elmen Center on the Augustana University campus. More information including a series of frequently asked questions and a timeline for the transition between venues is available here.