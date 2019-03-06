Authorities Release More Details in Fatal I-90 Rollover

BRANDON, S.D. – The South Dakota High Patrol is releasing more details in a rollover crash that killed one person Tuesday.

Authorities say a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading east on I-90 near Brandon, when it collided with a 2017 Kentworth T-270 tow truck. The tow truck was partially in the lane while working to get another vehicle out of the median.

They say the Cherokee drove onto the the flatbed, vaulted over the cab of the tow truck and rolled. The 43-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The South Dakota High Patrol are not releasing names pending family notification.

They are continuing to investigate the crash.