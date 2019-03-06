Defenders Rally Falls Short at NAIA Tournament in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IA… The first ever appearance in the NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament ended Wednesday night when the Dordt Defenders fell 86-72 to Indiana Northwest. The Defenders under their 3rd coach in 3 years won 20 games for Bill Harmsen and they made a big rally in Wednesday’s loss. They tailed 45-28 at the half and actually rallied to take the lead 60-59 as Erika Feenstra scored 19 and Jordyn Van Maanen 15 to lead the way for Dordt. But Indiana Northwest dominated the 4th quarter 30-18 and won the game 86-72. Grayce Roach led both teams with 36 points. The Defenders, who were nationally ranked, ended the season 20-12.